You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem



Artists will spend the weekend putting the finishing touches on Harlem's Black Lives Matter street mural. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 10 hours ago Good Samaritan Pushed Onto Subway Tracks, Killed In Harlem



A Good Samaritan trying to help two girls on a New York City subway platform was killed after a man pushed him to the tracks Friday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:45 Published 10 hours ago Cincinnati mask mandate goes into effect Thursday



Starting July 9, masks will be mandated in Cincinnati's public spaces after City Council approved an ordinance requiring people cover their faces on Friday. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:29 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this