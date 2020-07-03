Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch live: Trump to host Mount Rushmore fireworks show

CBS News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Thousands are expected to attend the event at Mount Rushmore, which will likely attract protests.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Mount Rushmore fireworks show concerns

Mount Rushmore fireworks show concerns 00:26

 For the first time in a decade, Mount Rushmore will host a fireworks show. The national park service banned them in 2010 due to wildlife concerns, now, the concern is for a large crowd to draw.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore [Video]

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Event Will Cost $600k

 President Trump's highly touted Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza at Mount Rushmore isn't coming cheap -- it will cost the country well over half a million...
TMZ.com

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

 SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore...
Seattle Times

Trump’s Mount Rushmore welcoming committee will include tribal protesters

 Tribal leaders in South Dakota plan to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance Friday at an elaborate Mount Rushmore fireworks display, arguing that the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

605News

Sioux Falls News rt: keloland: As Mount Rushmore prepares to host its first firework show in 10 years, President Trump has scheduled… https://t.co/sahixlYm3W 6 hours ago

whauimi

whaui Live: Trump, First Lady Melania Trump host 'Salute to America' event https://t.co/z6MFtp4SYI 來自 @YouTube 10 hours ago

RealTonyTupy

Tony Tupy RT @keloland: As Mount Rushmore prepares to host its first firework show in 10 years, President Trump has scheduled a visit and people are… 14 hours ago

keloland

KELOLAND News As Mount Rushmore prepares to host its first firework show in 10 years, President Trump has scheduled a visit and p… https://t.co/5YHuvLK28o 15 hours ago

JakeBoswellNews

Jake Boswell RT @WEHTWTVWlocal: LIVE NOW--> President Trump is scheduled to host a news conference at 8:30 a.m. - https://t.co/txeEgJwyuo 23 hours ago

WEHTWTVWlocal

Eyewitness News LIVE NOW--> President Trump is scheduled to host a news conference at 8:30 a.m. - https://t.co/txeEgJwyuo 23 hours ago

Host_Sunny

Sunny Delight RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Social media live-streaming platform Twitch just suspended President Trump's account for "hateful conduct."… 4 days ago

Mike_Lawson_55

Mike Lawson ⭐⭐⭐ President Trump on 'Fox Nation Presents: What Made America Great,' Part 2 Jun. 29, 2020 - 2:39 - Host Brian Kilmea… https://t.co/FeUr6WwwrU 4 days ago