Covid 19 coronavirus: Another day of no imported cases? Ministry of Health to update on virus Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 at border facilities is set to be revealed by the Ministry of Health.The ministry will send its daily update via a press statement about 1pm.Yesterday there were no new cases; the day... Whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 at border facilities is set to be revealed by the Ministry of Health.The ministry will send its daily update via a press statement about 1pm.Yesterday there were no new cases; the day... 👓 View full article

