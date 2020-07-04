Covid 19 coronavirus: Another day of no imported cases? Ministry of Health to update on virus
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 at border facilities is set to be revealed by the Ministry of Health.The ministry will send its daily update via a press statement about 1pm.Yesterday there were no new cases; the day...
On July 05, India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of now, positive cases stand at 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/discharged/migrated and 19,268 deaths. Maharashtra being the worst affected state...