Trump, in fiery Mount Rushmore address, decries rise of 'far-left fascism,' calls on Americans to rise upTrump, in fiery Mount Rushmore address, decries rise of 'far-left fascism,' calls on Americans to rise up

Saturday, 4 July 2020
Speaking after the legendary U.S. Navy Blue Angels roared overhead, President Trump ushered in the July 4th weekend Friday night at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota with a full-throated condemnation of "far-left fascism" and a defense of "Judeo-Christian principles."
 Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)

[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and..

For the first time in a decade, Mount Rushmore will host a fireworks show. The national park service banned them in 2010 due to wildlife concerns, now, the concern is for a large crowd to draw.

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National..

