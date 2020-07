Related videos from verified sources It’s Still the ‘Friendly Skies’ Just With More Rules as Ryanair Outlines Procedures for ‘New Norm’



Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest budget airlines is set to restart its operations in July, but in a limited capacity and with new rules, like passengers asking to use the bathroom. Veuer’s Justin.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published on May 12, 2020

Tweets about this