President Trump Delivers Speech At Mount Rushmore On Eve Of Independence Day

NPR Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
We take a look at President Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore, where he held an early Independence Day celebration amid protests and warnings from public health officials on holding the public event.
News video: Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event 00:57

 US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore. His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force. Mr Trump...

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that..

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' [Video]

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3),..

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy [Video]

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy

Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

 MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (AP) — At the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to...
Trump Flouts Virus Rules, Warns Of 'New Far-Left Fascism' In Speech Ahead Of July 4th

 In a speech given at Mount Rushmore on the eve of July 4th, the President denounced protestors who removed Confederate statues and announced he would establish a...
Trump plays golf ahead of Mount Rushmore celebration even as coronavirus cases hit new record

 President heads to South Dakota later Friday for fireworks and a Independence Day speech
