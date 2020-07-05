Global  

Trump to hold outdoor New Hampshire rally July 11, campaign announces

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
President Trump’s re-election campaign announced Sunday that the president will headline an outdoor rally in the battleground state of New Hampshire next weekend, just his second rally since the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation in March.
Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H.

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to hold an outdoor rally Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to the president’s campaign. The...
Seattle Times


