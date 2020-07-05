Trump to hold outdoor New Hampshire rally July 11, campaign announces
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () President Trump’s re-election campaign announced Sunday that the president will headline an outdoor rally in the battleground state of New Hampshire next weekend, just his second rally since the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation in March.
Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus.
Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President..