Trump claims great progress in fight against the coronavirus despite cases skyrocketing

CBS News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
President Trump took to the podium of the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday and in his second speech of the weekend, he claimed great progress in the fight against the coronavirus. Nikole Killion reports from the White House. 
 White House Economic Adviser, Tyler Goodspeed, on the June jobs report, explained the administration's goal of continuing to restore jobs despite recent coronavirus surges.

