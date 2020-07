Covid 19 coronavirus: New Health Minister Chris Hipkins to reveal if NZ has new cases today Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

New Health Minister Chris Hipkins will front his first Covid-19 press conference this afternoon, providing an update of the number of new cases in the country. Hipkins has been in the job for less than a week and was appointed by... New Health Minister Chris Hipkins will front his first Covid-19 press conference this afternoon, providing an update of the number of new cases in the country. Hipkins has been in the job for less than a week and was appointed by... 👓 View full article