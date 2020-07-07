Global  

New Jersey, Delaware hold primaries as congressional incumbents face challenges

Tuesday, 7 July 2020
New Jersey holds its primary on Tuesday – a month late and almost entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. And House incumbents in 10 of the state's 12 congressional districts are facing challenges.
 The polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states.

