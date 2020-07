You Might Like

Related news from verified sources San Francisco lawmaker introduces 'CAREN Act' that punishes racist 911 callers A San Francisco lawmaker introduced a new of legislation that aims to punish false racist 911 calls. According to a press release published on July 7 by San...

National Post 2 hours ago Also reported by • CBS News



Tweets about this 🌊💙Laurel Leaves🍃Resist💙🌊 CAREN Act introduced to outlaw racist 911 calls https://t.co/HMRS668HMH 1 minute ago KEMOSABE | BLM San Francisco city officials introduced an act to outlaw racist 911 calls. It's called the "Caution Against Racia… https://t.co/76B3EyNk4f 9 hours ago