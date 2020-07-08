Global  
 

Supreme Court expected to issue rulings Thursday in Trump tax returns, financial records cases

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Supreme Court expected to issue rulings Thursday in Trump tax returns, financial records casesThe Supreme Court is expected to release their final three opinions of current term on Thursday, two of them having to do with subpoenas for President Trump's financial records, including his tax returns.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records 01:18

 Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's financial and business dealings and can now obtain his...

