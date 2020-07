All American Girl New Jersey governor says state will require people to wear masks outdoors https://t.co/LaoO3n9DYb @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 58 seconds ago The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics New Jersey governor says state will require people to wear masks outdoors… https://t.co/6GbOAPXnll 5 minutes ago jcv RT @Varneyco: Kelly Anello, owner of Razberri's Hair and Nail Salon in New Jersey, is suing Governor Phil Murphy over her right to operate… 1 hour ago jcv RT @crampell: New Jersey may have to cut half the state’s 400,000 public employees if the federal government doesn’t help make up a $10.1 b… 2 hours ago William (dba BikerSwap.com) New Jersey's governor says the state has classified 1,854 more deaths as “probably” linked to the novel coronavirus… https://t.co/njYGmrWfrq 6 days ago Nutty Ketusathian Natty RT @CNN: New Jersey's governor says the state "must hit pause" on bringing back indoor dining, which was set to resume this week, for the f… 6 days ago