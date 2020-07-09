Mary Trump's claim Trump paid Joe Shapiro to take SATs conflicts with timeline, Shapiro's wife says
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () President Trump's niece Mary L. Trump alleges in her new tell-all book that her uncle paid a friend to take a college admissions test more than 50 years ago so he could gain acceptance into the elite Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania -- but a new video from the wife of the now-deceased friend tells a very different story.
