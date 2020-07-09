Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former CDC Director On Trump's Criticism Of School Reopening Guidelines

NPR Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
NPR's David Greene speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Koplan, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about President Trump's criticism of the agency's school reopening guidelines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough'

Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' 01:10

 Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' President Donald Trump tweeted his sentiments about the guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday. Donald Trump, via CNN The CDC guidelines include staggered schedules, the use of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reopening schools nationwide [Video]

Reopening schools nationwide

Many states across the country are dealing with the same issue of reopening schools. The president is saying CDC guidelines for schools are too tough and the secretary of education is siding with him.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:32Published
CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines [Video]

CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines

[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Thursday said his agency will not revise its guidelines for reopening schools despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:19Published
Devos Pushes For School Reopenings [Video]

Devos Pushes For School Reopenings

The Trump Administration is pushing to reopen schools in the fall of 2020. Business Insider reports the US is dealing with record spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. Education Secretary Betsy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

George Stephanopoulos Grills CDC Director Over Trump Criticism on Schools: ‘Which Guidelines Are Too Tough?’

 ABC's *George Stephanopoulos* pressed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director *Robert Redfield* over President *Donald Trump's* slam on his agency's...
Mediaite

CDC Will Not Revise School Reopening Guidelines Despite Pressure

CDC Will Not Revise School Reopening Guidelines Despite Pressure Watch VideoThe director of the CDC says it will not revise its guidelines on reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from President...
Newsy


Tweets about this