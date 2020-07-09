Former CDC Director On Trump's Criticism Of School Reopening Guidelines
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () NPR's David Greene speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Koplan, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about President Trump's criticism of the agency's school reopening guidelines.
Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' President Donald Trump tweeted his sentiments about the guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday. Donald Trump, via CNN The CDC guidelines include staggered schedules, the use of...