White House Rebuked Claims Trying to Smear Trump's Reputation in Controversial Tell-All Book by Mary Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults



[NFA] Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 9 hours ago WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students



White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday condemned a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, seeking to block a new Trump administration rule that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 12 hours ago New Book Critical Of President Trump



A new book written by President Donald Trump's niece claims Trump paid someone to take the SAT tests for him. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:35 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 'He's not her patient': White House responds to explosive book by Donald Trump's niece The White House played down explosive claims against Donald Trump in a new book by his niece, Mary L Trump, scheduled for release next week, arguing that the...

Independent 2 days ago





Tweets about this