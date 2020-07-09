White House Rebuked Claims Trying to Smear Trump's Reputation in Controversial Tell-All Book by Mary Trump
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Officials from the White House have criticized the claims that Mary Trump, President Trump's niece, wrote in her tell-all book of the US leader's alleged inadequacies. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the allegations preposterous and unfounded, having no evidence to support them.
