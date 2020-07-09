Global  

Redfield clarifies CDC guidelines for school reopenings after coronavirus closings

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield clarified Thursday that the agency would not be revising their guidelines, but instead offering “different reference documents” for local governments and school districts to review as they begin to determine whether they can safely reopen schools this fall.
