Durham, under pressure to wrap up investigation, could 'punt' to after Election Day: source Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

U.S. Attorney​​​​​​​ John Durham is under pressure to wrap up his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by the end of the summer, but if he doesn’t, he could wait to reveal his findings or initiate prosecutions until after the 2020 presidential election, Fox News has learned. 👓 View full article

