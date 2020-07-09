Global  

Roger Stone is 'praying' for clemency from Trump, days before he is set to report to prison

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 July 2020
Roger Stone is “praying” for President Trump to intervene and offer him clemency, just days before the convicted longtime GOP political operative is slated to report to prison.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users 00:38

 Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages...

'Save my life!': Roger Stone begs Trump for pardon days before prison term set to begin

 Longtime friend of the president pleads for clemency over coronavirus
Independent


