You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort Lauderdale



President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:12 Published 11 hours ago Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users



Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies



A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Sen. Mitt Romney Calls Trump’s Decision to Commute Roger Stone’s Sentence ‘Historic Corruption’

TIME 13 minutes ago





Tweets about this