DeVos vows to have schools open in fall: 'Kids have got to get back to school'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Sunday that she intends to have American schools open for in-person classes this fall, and insisted that this can be done safely despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Battle Over Back-To-School Plans

Battle Over Back-To-School Plans 02:58

 Despite a growing number of coronavirus cases across the country, the Trump administration is pushing to make sure schools are open this fall. It comes as Mayor de Blasio and the city school chancellor are making plans for what the upcoming academic year will look like. CBS2's John Dias has the...

