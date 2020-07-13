Todd Muller quits as National Party leader for health reasons Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

National leader Todd Muller has quit for health reasons, plunging the National Party into turmoil just 67 days before the general election.National Party MPs are meeting by teleconference now to decide what should happen now, and... National leader Todd Muller has quit for health reasons, plunging the National Party into turmoil just 67 days before the general election.National Party MPs are meeting by teleconference now to decide what should happen now, and... 👓 View full article

