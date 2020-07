Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he would take U.S. President Donald Trump to court if he went forward with a threat to send federal officers to help police the country's most.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago

Walsh Supports Mayors of Portland, Chicago On Unwanted Federal Response To Protests



Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he supports the mayors of Portland, Oregon and Chicago in their dispute with the president over federal agents coming to their cities to deal with protesters. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago