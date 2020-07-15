Global  
 

Jeff Sessions loses Senate bid to Trump-backed newcomer Tommy Tuberville

CBS News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost his chance to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama's GOP runoff election. Political newcomer and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville beat Sessions, who has been at odds with President Trump since he recused himself from Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election. Tuberville was backed by the president and is now set to face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Video credit: WHNT - Published
News video: Tommy Tuberville projected to beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Alabama GOP senate seat

Tommy Tuberville projected to beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Alabama GOP senate seat 01:52

 Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

