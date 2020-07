Sanders shifts attention to Nevada as Bloomberg campaigns in Super Tuesday states Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is campaigning in Super Tuesday states as Senator Bernie Sanders — fresh off a win in the New Hampshire primary — focuses his attention on Nevada. Politico's Holly Otterbein joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest developments from the campaign trail. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this