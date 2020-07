Lindsay Ann✌️🤟🧢🌎🌊 @FordJohnathan5 I’m skeptical. If Twitter is any indication, I’m still seeing a lot of opposition to Biden from bl… https://t.co/kKygfGt8Fu 8 hours ago

Roberto Rodriguez @EricTrump " Biden’s remark that African-Americans who vote for President Donald Trump “ain’t black” quickly oversh… https://t.co/Bze0OBbCND 10 hours ago

Kenzie💕 RT @thedailynu: Black voters overall expressed significantly greater enthusiasm for supporting Joe Biden with a black woman running mate, a… 12 hours ago

The Daily Northwestern Black voters overall expressed significantly greater enthusiasm for supporting Joe Biden with a black woman running… https://t.co/X5ZAmffLX2 14 hours ago

Jeff Wheatley RT @OliverMcGee: Trump campaign targets Biden black voters gaffe! The Trump campaign has seized on @JoeBiden's gaffe claiming that African… 1 day ago

ayan Angela gon do what Angela Davis gon do & yall do what yall need to do. Everyone has got the right to form their own… https://t.co/7XtVDoNQcL 2 days ago