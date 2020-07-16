Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge stripping of British citizenship

Telegraph.co.uk Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsMatt_Again

Frankie Says R̶e̶l̶a̶x̶ STAY HOME RT @libertyhq: BREAKING The Court of Appeal has ruled Shamima Begum should be allowed into the UK to fight her case. Liberty intervened in… 1 second ago

2WinsFromThePL

Daz RT @KeepTheFaithMOT: Ffs Shamima Begum made her bed, now let the terrorist***lie in it, no place in society for twats like her, don't l… 2 seconds ago

DeniseTheGodess

Denise RT @SkyNewsBreak: Senior judges have ruled east London schoolgirl Shamima Begum who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State should be allo… 4 seconds ago

cmnolan19

christine nolan RT @MartinDaubney: Terrible decision. ISIS terrorist Shamima Begum should never be allowed back into the U.K. She declared war on our val… 6 seconds ago

LivEchonews

Liverpool Echo BREAKING UK news as court rules Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to pursue appeal https://t.co/KXY5ZeNr1E 8 seconds ago

hitsradionews

Hits Radio UK News Senior judges have ruled the east London schoolgirl who traveled to Syria to join Islamic State SHOULD be allowed t… https://t.co/2Z4FC7rEYc 8 seconds ago

JulieAdmin

Julie RT @MahyarTousi: Senior judges have ruled that the Islamist terrorist, Shamima Begum, should be allowed to come back to the UK. I remember… 9 seconds ago

YorkieWR

Yorkie RT @Autumn___Rose: .@SkyNews reporting Judges have ruled Shamima Begum should be allowed back into the UK to challenge the deprivation of h… 12 seconds ago