City plans to spend $40 million on security for DNC



The Democratic National Convention was supposed to be happening right now in Milwaukee. However, even with the event postponed and scaled down, the city of Milwaukee still plans on spending $40 million.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:00 Published 15 hours ago

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official



Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said on Sunday it was "too early to tell" if it would be safe for people to attend August's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago