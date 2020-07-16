Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Widens Lead Over Trump In New Polls

RTTNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden Widens Lead Over Trump In New PollsJoe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump by double digits in multiple latest polls. The presumptive Democratic nominee has opened up a 15-point lead over the Republican presidential candidate, according to the results of the Quinnipiac University national poll, which was published on Wednesday. 52 percent of registered U.S. voters say they support Biden for President, while 3
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Now Poll Shows More Texans Disapprove Of President Trump's Handling Of Pandemic [Video]

Now Poll Shows More Texans Disapprove Of President Trump's Handling Of Pandemic

Political analysts still say Trump should win Texas against Joe Biden on November 3.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:00Published
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump [Video]

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump

Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:38Published
Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Biden for Calling Trump ‘First’ Racist President [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Biden for Calling Trump ‘First’ Racist President

Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Biden for Calling Trump ‘First’ Racist President The 'Breakfast Club' co-host referred to the presidential hopeful’s comments as “revisionist history.”..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden takes eight-point lead over Trump in new 2020 election poll

 Democrat also leads incumbent among undecided voters, who could swing election
Independent

Trump says he takes responsibility over Covid-19 as Biden enjoys large poll lead

Trump says he takes responsibility over Covid-19 as Biden enjoys large poll lead Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 15% among registered voters nationally and holds a 20-point lead when it comes to who Americans trust to handle the coronavirus...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Biden opens up 13-point lead over Trump in Florida: poll

 A new poll in Florida shows Democratic challenger Joe Biden opening up a double-digit lead over President Trump as new cases of the coronavirus surge in the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

fightingfinn

Becky Risher Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll - Bloomberg https://t.co/TqbXvRsZqj via @GoogleNews 8 hours ago

alaidi

Ashraf Laidi Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll https://t.co/JFtqYeL6VS 1 day ago

DineshSastry

Dinesh S. Sastry Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll https://t.co/TOOkEg41Sp 1 day ago

JohnJkuykendall

John Kuykendall Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll https://t.co/LsqEcut6QM Trump & Republicans are los… https://t.co/PllLOWbhoi 1 day ago

Michael90943541

Thus Resists Zarathustra!!🇺🇸 Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll https://t.co/JLCGDmsxUA 1 day ago

oceanerazzurro

Mamma Universale ☮🌈☯️ RT @JjackX14: Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll - Bloomberg #Biden https://t.co/ld1N3HAPeH 1 day ago

JjackX14

Jjack - Humanity / Nature Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll - Bloomberg #Biden https://t.co/ld1N3HAPeH 1 day ago

J_Nenez

RED CORNER Biden’s Lead Over Trump Widens to 15 Points in ABC/W. Post Poll https://t.co/OtIFdttENS 1 day ago