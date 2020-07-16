Joe Biden Widens Lead Over Trump In New Polls Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump by double digits in multiple latest polls. The presumptive Democratic nominee has opened up a 15-point lead over the Republican presidential candidate, according to the results of the Quinnipiac University national poll, which was published on Wednesday. 52 percent of registered U.S. voters say they support Biden for President, while 3 Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump by double digits in multiple latest polls. The presumptive Democratic nominee has opened up a 15-point lead over the Republican presidential candidate, according to the results of the Quinnipiac University national poll, which was published on Wednesday. 52 percent of registered U.S. voters say they support Biden for President, while 3 👓 View full article

