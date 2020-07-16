Global  
 

Cotton to visit New Hampshire later this month, stirring more 2024 speculation

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will travel to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state of New Hampshire later this month, sparking more speculation that the conservative lawmaker and strong supporter of President Trump may have his own national ambitions in 2024.
