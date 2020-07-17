Global  
 

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Kamala Harris to restructure campaign as funding dwindles

CBS News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Senator Kamala Harris announced she will reduce staff size and slash salaries in order to keep her presidential bid afloat. For this edition of 2020 Daily Trail Markers, campaign reporter Tim Perry joins CBSN with the latest on Harris's strategy.
