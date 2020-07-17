2020 Daily Trail Markers: Kamala Harris to restructure campaign as funding dwindles
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Senator Kamala Harris announced she will reduce staff size and slash salaries in order to keep her presidential bid afloat. For this edition of 2020 Daily Trail Markers, campaign reporter Tim Perry joins CBSN with the latest on Harris's strategy.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published