2020 Daily Trail Markers: Kamala Harris to restructure campaign as funding dwindles Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Senator Kamala Harris announced she will reduce staff size and slash salaries in order to keep her presidential bid afloat. For this edition of 2020 Daily Trail Markers, campaign reporter Tim Perry joins CBSN with the latest on Harris's strategy. 👓 View full article

