Trudeau: Evidence suggests Ukraine jet shot down by Iran Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence suggests a Ukrainian jet with 176 on board was shot down by an Iranian missile. Sixty-three of the victims were Canadian citizens. Lara Seligman, a Pentagon reporter for Foreign Policy, joins "Red & Blue" for a closer look at the accident and how Defense Secretary Mark Esper is playing a major role in the Iran conflict. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this