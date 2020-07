S Legaspi RT @RobertDolezal: "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday she has been treated for liver cancer and will continue receiving treatmen… 5 seconds ago

BOB MCPHERSON🇺🇸 RT @KamVTV: BREAKING : Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since May because of a recurren… 8 seconds ago

❌Peter#nowhiteflag Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat recurrence of cancer https://t.co/W8DqiOkkxx 9 seconds ago

The Loudspeaker She should resign and take care of herself. Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat recurrenc… https://t.co/fLJByfCRFh 10 seconds ago

J Mayfield Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat recurrence of cancer https://t.co/Bo0xrCP5Ex #FoxNews… https://t.co/qGaZJvUcKs 10 seconds ago

N🌙RTHERN AIRE #COVID911 RT @HuberHammerQ_: If you think Ruth Bader-Ginsburg is undergoing chemo, has been since May and everything’s peachy, then you are the most… 12 seconds ago

❌Chocolate Chip, NO DIRECT MESSAGING ❌ RT @KKMoriconi: She refuses to step down, even though she is ill! #SCOTU Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat re… 13 seconds ago