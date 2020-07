Biden outlines ‘roadmap’ to ‘safely’ reopen schools Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday announced a five-step guideline to support local decision-making on reopening schools "based on science" to help students whose learning was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden Goes After Betsy DeVos



Joe Biden criticized Betsy DeVos after she, along with President Donald Trump, vowed to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this