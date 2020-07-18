131 apply to fill vacancy after Rep. John Lewis’ death

Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Referred to as the "conscience of the U.S. Congress," he represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. His death was...
Rep. Karen Bass on Saturday requested that President Trump “say nothing” about the death of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died late Friday of... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite •Seattle Times