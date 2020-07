You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools



Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the release of new recommendations for sending children back to school. According to CNN, this week, CDC Director Robert.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 20 hours ago New York City mayor helps paint Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower



Bill de Blasio on Thursday helped to paint the large, bright yellow mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. Similar murals have been painted on New York City streets and in other US.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 3 days ago Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record



Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this