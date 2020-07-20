Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump To Resume His Daily Coronavirus Briefings

NPR Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Voters have soured on Trump's handling of the pandemic, imperiling his reelection bid. Trump said he would resume daily briefings that would make him more visible in the response once again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump refuses to rule out election challenge [Video]

Trump refuses to rule out election challenge

US president Donald Trump has again refused to rule out challenging the result of this year's election.Mr Trump again said the prospect of postal voting due to the coronavirus left he door open for a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Protesters greet Trump at golf course [Video]

Protesters greet Trump at golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump visited the links at his Virginia golf course twice this weekend, and both times he was met with protesters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools [Video]

Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools

Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the release of new recommendations for sending children back to school. According to CNN, this week, CDC Director Robert..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump bringing back daily coronavirus briefings that he was accused of using as rallies

 Donald Trump will resume his White House coronavirus press briefings, which he stopped in April, as the nation's infections surge past 3.7 million and deaths top...
Independent

Trump coronavirus briefings are coming back after new surge in cases

 President Trump said Monday that he will reinstate his coronavirus briefings amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country. 
FOXNews.com

Kellyanne Conway suggests Trump revive regular coronavirus briefings that caused him many headaches

 "You've got new infection rates and death counts spiking again, and you're going to send the president out there to say, 'We're doing this amazing job?' Is she...
Independent


Tweets about this

edi_lson

Chucro RT @foxnewsradio: President Trump announces he will resume daily briefings with the White House Coronavirus Task Force. https://t.co/u4ypf4… 1 minute ago

monitor_PH

Pub Health Monitor RT @NPRHealth: President Trump To Resume His Daily Coronavirus Briefings https://t.co/FD5aschngx 5 minutes ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News President Trump To Resume His Daily Coronavirus Briefings https://t.co/FD5aschngx 5 minutes ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @NYMag: President Trump's daily coronavirus briefings will resume. “I was doing them, and we had a lot of people watching, record numbe… 9 minutes ago

MutantPrime

Mutant Prime RT @CNN: The President says he'll resume regular Covid-19 briefings as the US experiences a resurgence of cases. The daily briefings were… 9 minutes ago

l3idenlegs

You know, the thing RT @QAnonNotables: President Trump to resume coronavirus press briefings. https://t.co/f3D0eHDTKy 11 minutes ago

foxnewsradio

FOX News Radio President Trump announces he will resume daily briefings with the White House Coronavirus Task Force. https://t.co/u4ypf4GYXr 12 minutes ago

caffenefiend

caffeine fiend RT @YahooNews: NEW: With coronavirus cases continuing to climb in the United States and the death toll mounting, the president said on Mond… 15 minutes ago