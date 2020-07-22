Potential Biden VP pick says Sanders campaign has significant influence in drafting DNC platform

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden



President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago Warren Campaign For Veep Spot



Elizabeth Warren wants to be Joe Biden Vice President pick. She's shamelessly campaigning for the spot while the country is struggling with a race war, record unemployment, and a global health.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on June 16, 2020 Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this