Potential Biden VP pick says Sanders campaign has significant influence in drafting DNC platform

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a potential vice-presidential pick for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden who is in charge of drafting the party's 2020 platform, said on Tuesday that the campaign for former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has a significant influence in writing the document.
