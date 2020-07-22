Potential Biden VP pick says Sanders campaign has significant influence in drafting DNC platform
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a potential vice-presidential pick for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden who is in charge of drafting the party's 2020 platform, said on Tuesday that the campaign for former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has a significant influence in writing the document.
Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by a significant 12-point margin nationally. CNN reports the findings are from a CNN Poll of Polls released Monday. Biden garners 52% support among registered voters, with 40% supporting Trump. Many wonder when Biden will announce his running mate for vice...
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they..
