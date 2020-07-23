DOJ inspector general announces probe into law enforcement activity in Portland, DC
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The Justice Department’s internal watchdog announced Thursday that he is opening an investigation into the DOJ law enforcement response to recent unrest in Portland and Washington D.C., after multiple calls for it to do so from lawmakers and officials.
President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country.