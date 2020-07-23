Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ inspector general announces probe into law enforcement activity in Portland, DC

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The Justice Department’s internal watchdog announced Thursday that he is opening an investigation into the DOJ law enforcement response to recent unrest in Portland and Washington D.C., after multiple calls for it to do so from lawmakers and officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump 01:25

 President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DHS Secretary Defends Tactics In Portland As Trump Administration Prepares To Send Federal Agents To Chicago [Video]

DHS Secretary Defends Tactics In Portland As Trump Administration Prepares To Send Federal Agents To Chicago

Natalie Brand reports on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf saying current Portland, OR operation is separate from Trump plan to send enforcement to Chicago (7-23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:54Published
Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement [Video]

Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement

Skyler Henry reports on Trump administration promising federal authorities will be sent to troubled cities (7-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:47Published
Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police [Video]

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this