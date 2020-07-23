Global  
 

Trump wants $105B for schools added to next coronavirus stimulus bill

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
President Trump on Thursday urged schools across the country to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic as long as long as they can practice good hygiene and social distancing - adding that the White House is asking Congress to pledge $105 billion to schools as part of next coronavirus stimulus bill.
