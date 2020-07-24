Biden says Trump trying to 'indirectly steal' election by raising doubts about mail-in voting
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this week repeated his concern that President Trump might try to "steal" the 2020 election, citing the president's repeated comments on the reliability of mail-in ballots.
[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Colette Luke has more.
