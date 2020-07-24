Global  
 

Biden says Trump trying to 'indirectly steal' election by raising doubts about mail-in voting

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 July 2020
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this week repeated his concern that President Trump might try to "steal" the 2020 election, citing the president's repeated comments on the reliability of mail-in ballots. 
