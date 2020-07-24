Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, 'master of the mile' and former Kansas rep
Friday, 24 July 2020 () President Trump Friday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, a three-time Olympian and former GOP congressman from Kansas, calling him a "legendary runner" and "true American patriot."
