buki. RT @joshtpm: Fauci Says He And His Family Have Been Assigned Security Detail Due To ‘Serious Threats’ https://t.co/sPOfQP2viM via @TPM 42 seconds ago snoesjoe RT @BenediktAmrhein: Anthony Fauci Reveals ‘Serious Threats’ To Himself, His Family ♉ “I’ve seen a side of society that I guess is underst… 4 minutes ago 🌊🌊 LisaClaire 🌊🌊 RT @BornResister: I have never hated people as much as I do these days. This man is a well respected scientist who's given his life to save… 4 minutes ago Janete Reeff RT @Amy_Siskind: Blame Trump and Fox News: Fauci said he received hate mail and “serious threats against me, against my family… my daughter… 5 minutes ago Joy B RT @Dcl_60: Fauci says that he and his family have experienced 'serious threats' during pandemic | TheHill https://t.co/9ewvJzbNx4 6 minutes ago Lucy 🇪🇺 RT @YahooNews: Fauci says he has been assigned personal security after receiving 'serious threats' to his family https://t.co/cPuVs9fibQ ht… 7 minutes ago ann alexander Shame on the Americans for targeting and harming public service officials helping us through the Pandemic: Fauci s… https://t.co/rOlm0fNaoh 7 minutes ago Wyona Yaffe Lendo 🌊 RT @ScottImmordino: “Serious threats against me, against my family, my daughters, my wife. I mean, really? Is this the United States of Ame… 12 minutes ago