You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Police reform bill would ban chokeholds



Police reform bill would ban chokeholds Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:38 Published 3 days ago Man sets house on fire, then shoots self in front of Fort Wayne officers



Man sets house on fire, then shoots himself in front of Fort Wayne officers. Now, Fort Wayne Police are uring others to reach out before it's too late. Credit: WFFT Published 3 days ago Widow Of Slain Weymouth Officer Upset With Massachusetts Police Reform Bill



WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:57 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this