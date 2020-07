Christian charity asks Rep. Ted Yoho to resign over alleged profanity against AOC Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Bread for the World, a bipartisan Christian organization committed to alleviating hunger and poverty, announced Saturday that it asked Florida Congressman Ted Yoho to resign from its board after New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez alleged that he called her a dangerous, disgusting, crazy, “f*****g b***h.” He has denied the claim. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this