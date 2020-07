Herman Cain is still hospitalized for coronavirus after being admitted weeks ago Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Former Republican presidential candidate and Tea Party activist Herman Cain is still in the hospital and being treated for Covid-19, nearly a month after he was first hospitalized. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment



Show host and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:44 Published on July 2, 2020

Tweets about this