Trump campaign ‘surprised’ Reagan Foundation doesn’t want them fundraising off Reagan’s likeness

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The Trump campaign said they are "surprised" the Simi Valley, California-based Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is calling on the Republican National Committee and the president's reelection effort to stop using the former 40th president's likeness in campaign materials.
Reagan Foundation Demands Trump and RNC Stop Using Reagan In Their Fundraising Efforts

Reagan Foundation Demands Trump and RNC Stop Using Reagan In Their Fundraising Efforts The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has demanded that the Trump campaign stop using Ronald Reagan's name and likeness in their fundraisers.
