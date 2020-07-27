Hours after urging black voters to support Trump, Milwaukee businessman is shot dead
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Republican Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin is among several voices calling for “justice” after Bernell Trammell, a black Milwaukee business owner, was shot dead last Thursday just hours after he urged black Americans to vote for President Donald Trump.
