Watch live: Barr testifies before House Judiciary Committee
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Barr's appearance comes as the Democrat-led panel has been focusing on possible politicization of the Justice Department under his tenure.
Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representative won’t impeach AAttorney General Bill Barr. According to Business Insider, Barr is set to testify before the House in July. Two Department..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published
Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies
A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41Published
