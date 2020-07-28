Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch live: Barr testifies before House Judiciary Committee

CBS News Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Barr's appearance comes as the Democrat-led panel has been focusing on possible politicization of the Justice Department under his tenure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report [Video]

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr [Video]

Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representative won’t impeach AAttorney General Bill Barr. According to Business Insider, Barr is set to testify before the House in July. Two Department..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies [Video]

Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies

A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Barr to condemn rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is defending the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America, saying “violent...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Barr set to make first-ever appearance before House Judiciary Committee, expected to talk about ‘Russiagate’
FOXNews.com

AG Barr to appear before House Judiciary Committee: What to know

 Attorney General Bill Barr will deliver a highly anticipated testimony Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this