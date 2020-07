Kim Birkland Sen. Chuck Schumer on what it will take to get a new stimulus package https://t.co/GLBIugjL0F via @YouTube 18 minutes ago

Matt Kester @BellaAugust4 @LaurieLiebetrau @DanRather I think Chuck Schumer will be. But Warren has a different role to play in… https://t.co/6ZADFAYj77 7 hours ago

Robert Sawyer @nypost The Puff Ball will do and say what he’s told to do and say. That’s his role. He’s a man without qualities.… https://t.co/UqgHqAFJRh 8 hours ago

🇺🇸🙏 Pray for America ❤⭐⭐⭐ RT @realDonaldTrump: Cryin’ Chuck Schumer said, “You will pay the price for this. You won’t know what HIT YOU.” That is far beyond simple r… 1 day ago

Molly Sullivan RT @politico: House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) is opening an investigation into Berman’s ouster, while Senate Minority Leader… 2 days ago

Sandra Planchard @LegerDouglas @Breaking911 So the mayor can charge them? The Dems are showing everyone, no matter what you do they… https://t.co/E8fmy6kC5i 3 days ago

AB @7292faeec9d146e @TaraSetmayer No matter what he does people will say he's a sociopath. So If he visited a fam they… https://t.co/aHGnY4Esib 3 days ago